Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. 21,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.48. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0666 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.38%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

