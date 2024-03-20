Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $3.09

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $3.33. Lufax shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 1,719,142 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.91.

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lufax by 6,974.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after buying an additional 1,634,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lufax by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 529,594 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 40,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 336,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

