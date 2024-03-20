Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 1.5%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. 3,058,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 37,851,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 184.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

