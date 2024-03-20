LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $269.71 on Wednesday. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,421,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 257.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

