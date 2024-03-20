Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $180,187,000 after buying an additional 196,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after purchasing an additional 491,641 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 712,671 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $80,465,000 after purchasing an additional 103,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LPX opened at $78.75 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 42.45%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

