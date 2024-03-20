London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Purchases £50,155.30 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Cressida Hogg acquired 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9,410 ($119.80) per share, for a total transaction of £50,155.30 ($63,851.43).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:LSEG traded up GBX 50 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9,440 ($120.18). The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7,860.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7,510 ($95.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,504 ($120.99). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,046.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,762.49.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 79.30 ($1.01) dividend. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,583.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £100.44 ($127.87).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

