Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 57.17 ($0.73).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.75) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.52) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($572,883.51). Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 49.72 ($0.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.30 ($0.64). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 44.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

