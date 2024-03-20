Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.53

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 3412524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $19.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after buying an additional 17,814,615 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $10,095,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,448 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

