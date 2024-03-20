Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $105.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.34.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

