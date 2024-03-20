Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

NYSE:LAC opened at $5.55 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. General Motors Holdings LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $17,582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 395.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 844,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 461,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

