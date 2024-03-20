Litecoin (LTC) Price Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $80.83 or 0.00127240 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.01 billion and $658.58 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009669 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,331,212 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
