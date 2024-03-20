Litecoin Cash Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $146.64 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,552,716 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,543,965.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00555331 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $148.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
