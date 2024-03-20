Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Position Increased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,122,411,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,182,870,000 after purchasing an additional 354,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after purchasing an additional 233,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $466.79. 1,915,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,732. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $337.95 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $430.72 and a 200 day moving average of $406.33.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.79.

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

