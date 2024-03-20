Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,735 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LGND stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. 16,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.02. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $94.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $140,649.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

