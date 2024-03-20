Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Achieves Market Cap of $33.72 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,446.74 or 0.05090565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $33.72 billion and $225.22 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,784,060 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,785,173.65154001. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,131.14724582 USD and is down -6.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $323,821,134.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

