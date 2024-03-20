Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Down 9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $55.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Li Auto traded as low as $34.34 and last traded at $34.38. Approximately 3,007,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,241,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.77.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Li Auto by 233.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

