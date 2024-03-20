LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164,788 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $202.14 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

