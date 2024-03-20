LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

VHT stock opened at $267.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.51. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.