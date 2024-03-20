LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 998 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

USMV opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

