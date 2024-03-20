LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,462,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $608,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $105,314,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,144,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.48. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

