LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

