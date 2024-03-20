LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $620,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,171,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.52.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

