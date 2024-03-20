LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

