LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 599 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 153.5% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

