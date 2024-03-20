LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $908,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FALN stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.