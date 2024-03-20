Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $183.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LEN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

LEN opened at $159.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average is $135.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 105,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Lennar by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

