Legend Biotech Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEGN. Raymond James started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $62.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,808,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,776,000 after buying an additional 962,381 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $62,614,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.