Leerink Partnrs Comments on Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Shares of MIRM opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,899 shares of company stock valued at $248,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

