Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.16. Approximately 231,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 64,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Lavras Gold Trading Up 29.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.89 million and a PE ratio of -19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 18.00.

Get Lavras Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lavras Gold

In other news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 95,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,500.00. In related news, Director Rowland Wallace Uloth bought 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,230.00. Also, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 95,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$95,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 331,000 shares of company stock worth $339,780 in the last three months. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.