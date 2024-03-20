Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.95 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Latham Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Latham Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 24,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $75,984.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,736.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 24,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $75,984.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,736.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oliver C. Gloe purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,332.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,383 shares of company stock worth $165,868 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 717.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 575,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 81,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

