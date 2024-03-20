Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Shares Down 5%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 333,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,039% from the average daily volume of 29,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Lara Exploration Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$21.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.52.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

