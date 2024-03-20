Landos Biopharma (LABP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st.

Landos Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ LABP opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.41. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

