Landos Biopharma (LABP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, March 21st.

Landos Biopharma Trading Up 4.5 %

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a market cap of $21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

