Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Update

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.