Kwmg LLC Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Kwmg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,396 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 154.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at $242,000.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $501.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46.

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

