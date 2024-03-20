KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0064

KOK (KOK) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. KOK has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $193,003.10 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006249 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00025150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00015048 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,480.15 or 0.99798112 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010493 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00157129 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00623085 USD and is down -6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $224,590.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.