KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.230-5.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. KLA also updated its Q3 guidance to $4.23-5.43 EPS.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $681.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $643.42 and its 200 day moving average is $559.55. KLA has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $637.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

Institutional Trading of KLA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,577,847,000 after purchasing an additional 133,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 268,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,547,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,480,816,000 after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.