KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:KIO opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $13.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 267,769 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 84,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 78,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 54,337 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

