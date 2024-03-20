Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Major Shareholder Corp Apache Sells 13,079,871 Shares

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Kinetik stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.09. 101,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,322. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.79.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $348.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.49 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,428,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Kinetik by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 10,470,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,616 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,589,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinetik by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 722,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,453 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNTK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

