Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $421,298.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $421,298.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $350,087.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 402,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,311,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,988. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at about $719,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 54,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 55.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRP

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 186.96%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.