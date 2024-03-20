Kim Coffin Sells 351 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) SVP Kim Coffin sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $21,926.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,839 shares in the company, valued at $364,762.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kim Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Kim Coffin sold 9,319 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $589,799.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $65.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.