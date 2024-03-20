Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Short Interest Down 5.7% in February

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 4,200,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 712,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Kennametal announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennametal

In other news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at $34,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

