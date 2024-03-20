Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co. owned approximately 1.04% of Kellanova worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after buying an additional 369,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after buying an additional 196,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after buying an additional 200,870 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE K opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,298,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,087,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,058,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $50,850,858. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

