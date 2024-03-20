Keith Neumeyer Acquires 250,000 Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Keith Neumeyer acquired 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

Shares of FF stock opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Mining Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on First Mining Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

