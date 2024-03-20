KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KB Home Stock Up 2.4 %

KBH stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,338. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $294,990.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $294,990.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

