JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JSCPF stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. JSR has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $27.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07.

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

