JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.85

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.85 and last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 51499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $733.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $199,438,000.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.