JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.85

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.85 and last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 51499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.
JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $733.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $199,438,000.
About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF
The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.
