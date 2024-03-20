JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Stewardship Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stewardship Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.