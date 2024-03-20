JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Neutral

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TEX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.21.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $59.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Terex by 49.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Terex by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,595,000 after buying an additional 205,591 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

