JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $140.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAIC

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $126.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.07. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,040,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2,399.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 401,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after buying an additional 328,426 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,082,000 after buying an additional 233,075 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.